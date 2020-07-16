Terry E. Daugherty, 59, of Augusta, West Virginia, died at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Clarence G. Grady, Sr., 86, of Frederick County, died July 14, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Center.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Grady.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John C. Harman, 60, of Winchester, died July 13, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
