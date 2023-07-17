James R. Burnett, 80, of Winchester, died July 14, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mary N. Burnett.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service, Winchester.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:06 am
