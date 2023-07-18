Regina A. Wolfe, 83, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died July 15, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Baker, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 2:26 am
