Constance C. Gray, 90, of Stephens City, died July 14, 2023, at English Meadows Stephens City Campus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Gray.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.