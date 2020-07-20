Sylvester H. Brisco, Sr., 90, of Berryville, died July 17, 2020, in Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Brisco.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Jefferson P. H. Breeden, 48, of Winchester,died Friday, July 17, 2020.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jack G. Cleveland, Sr., 87, of Winchester, died July 18, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica C. Cleveland.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Gerald W. Emerson, Sr., 82, of Front Royal, died July 18, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.