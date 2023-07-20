Charles E. Henry, 91, of Augusta, West Virginia, died July 18, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Unit, Kearneysville, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 12:43 am
