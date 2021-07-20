Death notices for July 20 Jul 20, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glenn E. Creswell, 62, of Winchester, died July 17, 2021, in his residence.Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesStorm sends metal roof flying off townhouses no injuries reportedReal estate market continues to favor sellers, remains tough for buyersTwo charged in carjacking at WMCAlliance dedicated to reducing feral cat populationGetaway driver in Clarke County homicide enters pleaRezoning paves way for age-restricted community in Gainesboro DistrictHomicide victim remembered at memorial kickball tournamentVDOT sets Aug. 19 design public hearing on Old Charles Town Road bridge replacementOpen Forum: Instead of racism, schools should focus on basic curriculum to prepare students for successOpen Forum: Supervisors' personal agendas include 'a plethora of lightning rod nonsense' Images CommentedOpen Forum: Make a date to vaccinate – do it for the people who love you (33)Letter to the editor: Beware of a wolf in sheep's clothing (24)Open Forum: Instead of racism, schools should focus on basic curriculum to prepare students for success (14)Open Forum: Supervisors' personal agendas include 'a plethora of lightning rod nonsense' (8)Cartoon (5)Letter to the editor: We're talking vaccines, not weapons (4)Valley Health to require COVID vaccines for employees (2)Open Forum: The Laurel Center lost funding when it was needed the most (1)A seldom told spelling bee tale (1)Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question (1)Rezoning paves way for age-restricted community in Gainesboro District (1)Freda M. Shiley (1)Quotable (1) More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel Death Notices Death notices for July 20 Virginia Braun Dickson Garry William Bevan July 26, 1960 - July 2, 2021 Lt. Benjamin Elwood Barb Laurie Ann Dolphin Janice Marie Fakhouri (Wilkson) Virginia Belle Willey Homer L. Feller II "H.L." Rodnal David Gatens "Pete" William Merle Walls Jr. Freda M. Shiley Dorothy L. Coffelt Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
