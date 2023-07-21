Death notices for July 21 Jul 21, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruth A. Long, 79, of Slanesville, West Virginia, died July 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Workplace death at Shockey Precast under investigation Frederick supervisor urges removal of certain books from FCPS libraries Handley High School's big secret during World War II continues to fascinate Longtime Handley swim coach Grove, softball coach Butts leave programs Handley grad Brown signs with Croatian basketball team Martin steps down as Sherando baseball coach 'Nauseating': Undercover investigator patrols internet for pedophiles Safety improvement project for Va. 7 in Clarke County begin today Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star Jennifer Ellis running for Frederick County School Board in Back Creek District
