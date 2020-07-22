Mae M. Brown, 90, of Stephens City, died July 19, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David S. Brown.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Kenneth W. Light, 59, of Winchester, died July 18, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife Betty S. Light.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Patrick L. McCarter, 72, of Winchester, died July 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Jesse R. Sprouse, 77, of Stephens City, died July 20, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Maida N. Sprouse.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Sandra M. Thomas, 56, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, died July 6, 2020 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
