Dana L. Heidelberger, 56, of Boyce, died July 23, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Todd W. Heidelberger.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 2:04 am
