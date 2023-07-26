Jeffrey L. Darr, 60, of Winchester, died July 25, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Thurman R. Eaton, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, died July 24, 2023, at Heartfields Assisted Living, Frederick, MD.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Barbara W. Morris, 85, of Boyce, died July 24, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Morris.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Eileen A. Passauer, 85, of Romney, West Virginia, died July 22, 2023, at Keyser Healthcare System, Keyser, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Faye A. Washington, 68, of Winchester, died July 21, in Inwood, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
