Death notices for July 27
Jul 27, 2021

Kyong C. Hare, 76, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died July 25, 2021, at her home.She is survived by her husband, Eugene P. Hare.Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw, WV.
