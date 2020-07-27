Mary A. Bell, 82, of Inwood, West Virginia, died July 21, 2020, in the Hospice of the Panhandle Care Center, Kearneysville.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Cheryl A. Clem, 52, of Slanesville, West Virginia, died July 25, 2020, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center, Kearneysville.
She is survived by her husband, Rex A. Clem.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Myrtle D. M. Oakley, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died July 23, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Robert L. Oakley, Sr.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV.
Robert E. Ramey, Sr., 79, of High View, West Virginia, died July 25, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Karen H. Ramey.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
Evelyn P. Ward, 94, of Herndon, died July 23, 2020, in the Dulles Health & Rehab Center, Herndon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Ward.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
