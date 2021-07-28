Marshall W. Carper, 76, of Stephens City, died July 26, 2021, at VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Anita H. Juengling, 80, of Lake Frederick, died July 26, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Juengling.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Ronald M. Pelton, 52, of Augusta, West Virginia, died July 23, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
