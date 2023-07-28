Rhonda K. DeHaven, 69, of Strasburg, died July 26, 2023, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville.

Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.