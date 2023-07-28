Death notices for July 28 Jul 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rhonda K. DeHaven, 69, of Strasburg, died July 26, 2023, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville.Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Police: Frederick County man killed in crash; N.Y. driver charged BAR postpones demolition decision for Loudoun St. house 'Heartbreaking': Salvation Army shelter remains closed as homeless numbers climb Handley alumnus selected as 2023 Tillman Scholar Gas line explosion rocks Strasburg area Former Winchester police officer's trial in Montana delayed for 2nd time Mother Nature takes bite out of local peach crop Fire in mobile home community near Stephens City displaces six In effort to improve EMS response times, county supervisor unlocks Lake Frederick emergency gate 'Something for everybody' at this year's Frederick County Fair
