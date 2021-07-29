Death notices for July 29 Jul 29, 2021 Jul 29, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gladys W. Stewart, 94, of Berryville, died July 28, 2021, in Rose Hill Health and Rehab, Berryville.She was preceded in death by her husband, William V. Stewart.Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWhite Post man killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren CountyFront Royal Town Council blocks ordinance prohibiting employers from firing workers who don't get COVID vaccineTaxi robbery suspect arrestedDutch the Bernedoodle steals the spotlight at pet showMental health court being proposed in Winchester/Frederick CountyOpen Forum: Valley Health's vaccination mandate is 'deeply disappointing'Piper: Police impacted by halt on new admissions at 5 state-run mental health hospitalsClarke County enjoys normal Day 1 of football practiceFront Royal asks residents to conserve waterLetter to the editor: People judged by how they react to evil Images CommentedOpen Forum: Truth is the last priority of radical agendas (36)Open Forum: Valley Health's vaccination mandate is 'deeply disappointing' (22)Cartoon (10)Front Royal Town Council blocks ordinance prohibiting employers from firing workers who don't get COVID vaccine (7)Winchester gives green light to new trash collection program (6)Open Forum: Winchester housing crisis (5)Church's commitment to helping others praised at Senseny Place groundbreaking (5)Letter to the editor: People judged by how they react to evil (5)Jonah Goldberg: Accepting defeat in Afghanistan is a terrible choice (3)Cal Thomas: Kristi Noem and the GOP's future (3)Letter to the editor: More remote work, less meat could slow global warming (2)Letter to the editor: Cheers to community! (2)'Heaven on Earth': Local Lion celebrates 97th birthday (2)At least 14 interested in statues removed in Charlottesville (1)Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated? (1)CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans (1)Dr. James Laidlaw (1)Philippine leader recalls decision to void US security pact (1)Landfill struggling to retain staff (1)CCPS superintendent: Whether to require masks 'will be the big issue we have to decide on' (1)Dutch the Bernedoodle steals the spotlight at pet show (1)James G. Gibson "Gibby" (1)City: Black man pointed gun at Virginia officer who shot him (1) More Local News Frederick County Fair 2021 Fun begins at the Frederick County Fair Front Royal Town Council blocks ordinance prohibiting employers from firing workers who don't get COVID vaccine 'Heaven on Earth': Local Lion celebrates 97th birthday Church's commitment to helping others praised at Senseny Place groundbreaking WATTS to open cooling center Aug. 2 Death Notices Death notices for July 30 Elsie May Bailey Gladys W. Stewart Robert "Bob" Allan Valdez Ray E. Malone, Sr. "Mouse" Death notices for July 29 Teresa Ann (Pence) Travers Samuel Bowen Heltzel Corder Waugh Fore James G. Gibson "Gibby" Lorraine Lucille Shade Leake Marty Carson Wright More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise As Biden's infrastructure plan advances, can GOP get to yes? Biden's COVID plan: Federal workers must report shot status Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.