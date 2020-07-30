DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 8:00 am
Rosetta B. Mason, 80, of Winchester, died July 28, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
