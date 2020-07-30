Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.