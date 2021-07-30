Russell E. Conard, 53, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died July 23, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Conard.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Antwain T. Payne, 37, of Berryville, died July 16, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Betty W. Sommers, 73, of Stephens City, died July 26, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Sommers Jr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
