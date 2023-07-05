Patricia M. Breeden, 89, of Ranson, West Virginia, died July 1, 2023 in Fallings Waters, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Breeden.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Carolyn G. Chandler, 86, of Romney, West Virginia, died June 30, 2023, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Richard R. Constantino, 91, of Winchester, died June 30, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie C. Constantino.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Angelina P. Davenport, 41, of Winchester, died June 30, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are are by Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester.
Clifton E. Lemarr Jr., 70, of Winchester, died June 30, 2023 in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Doris J. Lemarr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
