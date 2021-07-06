I. Marguerite Clare, 100, of St. Petersburg, Florida, died July 2, 2021 in St. Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Stephens City.
John W. Gallaher, 87, of Berryville, died July 3, 2021, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan M. Gallaher.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Gary L. Garrison, 72, of Bluemont, died July 4, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry R. Garrison.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Norma L. Hockman, 86, of Winchester, died July 4, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
James D. Pierce Jr., 53, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died July 1, 2021 in Wardensville, WV.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Pierce.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Diana J. Stadtmueller, 73, of Clear Brook, died July 4, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Stadtmueller.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
