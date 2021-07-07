Patricia B. Brown, 57, of Winchester, died July 5, 2021, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Brown Jr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Linda G. Martinez, 73, of Winchester, died July 5, 2021, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan G. Martinez.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Roger L. Siever, 77, of Winchester, died July 2, 2021, at Heritage Hall Retirement Home, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home, Broadway.
