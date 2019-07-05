Russell Oakes Cutshall, 89, of Stephens City, and Hammondsport, N.Y., died Friday, June 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Dunn Cutshall.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Ellen Ford, 100, of Frederick County, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Chester Neil Grapes, 90, of Romney, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Jack E. Iden, 81, of Ranson, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Ranson.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Betty Lou (Hovermale) Lewis, 90, of Winchester, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Hink” Lewis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Elynnie Nevaeh Long, 7, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Inova Fairfax Hospital.
She is survived by her parents, Marcel M. Long and Laura N. Eagan.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Charles William “Charlie” Racey, 80, of Frederick County, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Haines Racey.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.