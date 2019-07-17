Frankie “Hyals” Burdette, 95, of Baker, W.Va., died Monday, July 15, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
June Esther Carder, 94, of Romney, W.Va., died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
Janet Wanda Ann Carter, 72, of Cross Junction, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, William Donald “Bill” Carter.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
James Fiddler Jr., 78, of Fairfax, formerly of Frederick County, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delena Louise Wagner.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Warren Gordon “P.W.” Garrett, 87, formerly of Clarke County, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Stewart Bryan “Puggy” Hawkins, 62, of Winchester, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Helen A. McGregor, 93, of Frederick County, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hilltop House Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. McGregor.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Joan Florence Raffa, 78, of Winchester, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Hal Raffa.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
