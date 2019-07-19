Samuel Thompson Adams Jr., 70, of White Post, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Adams.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Stuart Thomas Atkins, 76, of Winchester, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Woods Atkins.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Martha Christine Comer, 87, formerly of Stephens City and Warrenton, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Ray Comer.
Arrangements are by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Dawn Lynn Gardner, 61, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory.
S. Justin Holley III, 51, of Boyce, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Stuart Wellington Layton, 75, of Stephens City, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Layton.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Lewis D. “Darrell” Lively Sr., 63, of Fairmount Heights, Md., died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his, wife Diane G. Shirley Lively.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Arvin “Don” Whetzel, 88, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center, Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
