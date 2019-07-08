Beryl H. Bartley, 88, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Eudell Bartley Sr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Dianne Ballou “Di” Camp, 75, of Lake Frederick, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Camp.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Richard Harold Fogle, 82, of Frederick County, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Shenandoah Senior Living, Front Royal.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred “Irene” Fogle.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Paul Alfred Halbach, 82, of Winchester, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Joan Scott Halbach.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Martha Winifred “Winnie” Hockman, of Frederick County, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane W. Hockman.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Phillip Edwin Mills, 82, of Winchester died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Envoy of Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Lawrence T. “Larry” Moreland, 75, of Frederick County, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Vilma Moreland.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ralph D. Shockey, 99, of Winchester, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.