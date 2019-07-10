Barbara E. “Bobbie” Kessler, 86, of Winchester, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Spring Arbor Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George H. Kessler Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Analea Malcolm, 90, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hampshire Center, Romney, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Malcolm Sr.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Peter Thomas Ohl, 75, of Baker, W.Va., died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Christian Wade Putman, 12, of Winchester, died Friday, July 5, 2019.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
John W. “Jack” Weaver Jr., 90, of Winchester, died Monday, July 8, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Weaver.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
William Thomas Wilson, 76, of Winchester, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Evergreen Nursing Home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen M. Wilson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Nida Josephine Wolford, 95, of Stephenson, formerly of Hampshire County,W.Va., died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Rose Hill Health & Rehab Center, Berryville.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.