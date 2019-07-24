Donald Lee Andrew “Donnie” “Rocky” “Goofey” “Pappy” Amick Jr., 60, of Winchester, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Amick.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Betty Becker, 91, of Stephens City, died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Danielle Leigh Gray, 34, of Hagerstown, Md., formerly of Winchester, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her fiancé, Jeremiah Doster.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Larry Raymond Powell, 71, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Powell.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
William Warren “Wild Bill” Sondervan Jr., 46, of Stephens City, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Sondervan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
