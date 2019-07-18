Martha Jane Kerlin, 78, of Chesapeake, formerly of Winchester, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Chesapeake General Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Reynolds.
Joyce P. Nelson, 68, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Nelson.
John James Theis III, 81, of Front Royal, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Theis.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.