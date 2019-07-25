Brittany Renee Cain Baker, 32, of Stephens City, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Michael Spencer Leighty, 26, of Strasburg, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Mae Wilson Leighty.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg.
Harry Branson Luttrell Sr., 82, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Skyview Springs, Luray.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Haun Luttrell.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
