Stephanie Kay McIntire, 48, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Donald R. “Buck” Merritt Sr., 72, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Merritt.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Paul Lee Owens, 55, of Berryville, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Reston Hospital Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Robert “J.R.” See Jr., 88, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie See.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Ronald W. Walther, 54, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
