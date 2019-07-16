Adam M. Carter, 43, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by Rosedale Funeral Home & Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Trent Michael Corbin, 18, of Augusta, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Olga Vadean “Deanie” Devers, 96, of Slanesville, W.Va., died Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Russell Gordon and Donald Elsworth “Jack” Devers Sr.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
Thomas Lynn Edwards Jr., 73, of Stephens City, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Edwards.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
John Kenneth Eisel Jr., 75, of Poolesville, Md., died Friday, July 12, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Wynne Eisel.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Dale Patrick O’Connor, 76, of Winchester, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginger” Chalmers Black O’Connor.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Freda Virginia Saville, 74, of Winchester, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, James Walker Saville.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Dale Wayne Shambaugh, 59, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
