Calvin Moore Grady Jr., 75, of Berryville, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in a local nursing home.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Allison Grady.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Douglas Milton Suddueth Sr., 67, of Winchester died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Eva L. Suddueth.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Sean W. Taylor, 51, of Clarke County, Virginia died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is his wife, Lynn Taylor.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
