Karaline Grace Chapman, 20, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
William Thomas “Tom” Ellis Sr., 78, of Frederick County, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Ellis.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Juanita Corbin Lahman, 85, of Winchester, formerly of Berryville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Gregory Allen Migliori, 57, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Migliori.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.