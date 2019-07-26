John Theodore “Money” Ash, 84, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Tammy Lynn Corbin, 49, of Winchester, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Robert Paul “Bobby” Miller, 72, of Moorefield, W.Va., formerly of Wardenville, W.Va., and Winchester, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
Eugene Cleveland “June” Puffinberger, 85, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Elizabeth Palmer Puffinberger.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Lorene Winifred Davis Wolfe, 86, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Ray Wolfe.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Joan Carol Parker Wright, 78, of Frederick County, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.