James Earl Greathouse, 36, of Hume, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Deborah Diane Griffith, 59, of Winchester, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, Md.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Griffith.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert Luther Heishman, 84, of Rio, W.Va., died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Minnie Katharine Ludwig Heishman.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
William Turner Hummer, 78, of Shenandoah Junction, W.Va., died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Crim Hummer.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Michelle Renee Keyser, 35, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Ryan Allen Keyser.
Arrangements are by Storke Funeral Home.
Michael Wayne Leonard, 37, of Maurertown, formerly of Front Royal, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital, Richmond.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
James Richard Mahoney, 94 of Chester Gap, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Bell Mahoney.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
June Racey Whitmore, 89, of Winchester, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Whitmore.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
