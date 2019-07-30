John Francis Ewell, 92, of Bentonville, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hidden Springs.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine “Jo” Ewell.
Mary Ann Graves, 68, of Clear Brook, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry M. Graves.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Suzanne Maxey Smith, 67, of Winchester, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce C. Smith.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Charles M. “Charlie” Wolfe, 81, of Winchester, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda M. Swisher Wolfe.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
