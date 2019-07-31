Phyllis Rae Kiddy, 62, of Winchester, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Kiddy.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Quito M. Marciano, 92, of Frederick County, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda Maria Marciano.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Pauline C. Rockwell, 100, of Romney, W.Va., died Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care Unit, Romney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. “Sam” Rockwell Jr.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
Clarence Haywood “Rancey” Wolfrey Jr., 71, of Cross Junction, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Spencer Wolfrey.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
