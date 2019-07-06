Nancy A. Newman, 71, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Col. (retired) David W. Odiorne Jr., 87, of Berryville, died Friday, June 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Odiorne, and was preceded in death by his first wife, LaVerne Cannon.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Sidney Page Robertson, 92, of Stephens City, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Adrian Robertson.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Michael Walsh “Mike” Smith, 64, of Stephens City, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Smith.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
