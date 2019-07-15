Evelyn Virginia Dodson, 89, of Cross Junction, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Gilbert Dodson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary Dubczuk Flagg, 58, of Millwood, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Embree Flagg.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Ken Lawson, 90, of Bluemont, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville.
Gary Dickson “Chub” Summers, 71, of Stephens City, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
