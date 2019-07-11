Timothy Gerald “Timmy” Mayhew, 55, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home.
She is survived by his wife, Lisa Cooper Mayhew.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
William T. Porter, 84, of Winchester, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Jennifer Ross Rinehart, 72, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Carolyn Jane Stotler, 72, of Boyce, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel Sylvester Stotler.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
