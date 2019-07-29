Wayne “Buster” Gant Sr., 66, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Arrangements are by Loudoun Funeral Chapel, Leesburg.
Henry Linster, 88, of Berryville, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Linster.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
James Clayton “Doodle” Shepherd, 84, of Bluemont, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Howard Carroll.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Kyle Marie Steffens, 58, of Stephenson, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Brian D. Steffens.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.