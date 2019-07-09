Richard Oliven Evans, 82, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his daughter’s residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Dasher Evans.
Arrangements are by Elmore Funeral Home, Moorefield.
Wiley Arthur Heath Jr., 74, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Shari Self Heath.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
William Leonard Platt, 85, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Berkeley Springs Nursing & Rehab Center.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
