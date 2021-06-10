DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 2:27 pm
Betty L. Lockhart, 79, of Stephenson, died June 8, 2021, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Lockhart Jr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
