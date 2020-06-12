Elaine E. Creigh, 86, of Winchester, died June 9, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John I. Creigh.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Richard E. Hibbard, 78, of Winchester, died June 4, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Joyce H. Koziol, 98, of Charlottesville, died June 9, 2020, in Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. Koziol, Sr.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Sherry L. Mannas, 52, of Augusta, West Virginia died June 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
