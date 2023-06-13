Russell Lee Conner III, 68, of Front Royal, died June 9, 2023, in Shenandoah Senior Living.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Keith Dale Lambert Jr., 62, of Levels, West Virginia, died June 10, 2023, at Dawn View Nursing Home, Fort Ashby, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Kenneth L. Wilkins, 55, of Winchester, died June 11, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
