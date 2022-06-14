Death notices for June 14 Jun 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kerry F. Muth, 57, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, died June 11, 2022, in Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.She is survived by her husband, Raymond M. Muth.Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News Refugees in Rwanda warn of challenges for arrivals from UK China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response Possible successor to Abbas warns Israel, but works with it Crowded education superintendent race highlights SC ballot McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor 3 Democratic women run to take on US Sen Scott in S Carolina Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control Reps. Mace, Rice face hard GOP primaries after defying Trump More News from the Associated Press Local News Herbstritt seeking re-election to Winchester's City Council Judge rules for Warren County in airport lawsuit Following executive director's death, Winchester Education Foundation sets new course WBL program helping CCHS students learn about careers This week's government meetings Warren County supervisor running for new House of Delegates seat 'I wouldn't trade it for anything': 360 graduate from Sherando High School after 'a unique' four years Frederick supervisors appropriate only part of school operating budget Man killed in crash on Route 17 Downtown church to explore helping homeless families AP National Sports Colorado hosts Tampa Bay to begin the Stanley Cup Final Reds face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0 Angels bring road skid into matchup against the Dodgers Braves bring 6-game road win streak into game against the Nationals Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Astros into game 2 Death Notices Larry Wilkins Charlotte C. Jones Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter and Friend Death notices for June 14 David Anthony Knecht Evelyn Marie Harriman Barbara G. Winkler Shevokas Robert H. Lloyd “Bobby” Death notices for June 13 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
