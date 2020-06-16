Wanda J. Groger, 63, of Fort Valley, died June 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, James M. Groger.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
David L. Racey, 74, of Huntsville, Alabama, formerly of Winchester, died June 2, 2020, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Racey.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Wichester.
Steven R. Warne, 64, of Front Royal, died June 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen R. Warne.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
