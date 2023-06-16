Shanna J. Cale, 46, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, died June 13, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald G. Cale.

Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.

Daniel F. Elliott, 75, of Winchester, died June 13, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab Center.

Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.