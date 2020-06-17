DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 12:48 am
Ritchie L. Clem, 57, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died June 14, 2020, in his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
