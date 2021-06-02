Crystal A. Campbell, 66, of Boyce, died May 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Maurice L. Dunigan, 79, of Clear Brook, died May 28, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Karen M. Dunigan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Hazel M. Heishman, 73, of Augusta, West Virginia, died June 1, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Julian B. Hott Jr., 79, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died May 30, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen S. Hott.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Rebecca S. Hoffman, 67, of Stephens City, died May 26, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Merle M. Walton, 66, of Augusta, West Virginia, died May 31, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
